BYU plays Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (12-19, 3-15 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (21-10, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (12-19, 3-15 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (21-10, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Kansas State.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 9-9, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 3-15 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

BYU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Kansas State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than BYU allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. BYU won the last meeting 83-73 on Jan. 3. AJ Dybantsa scored 24 to help lead BYU to the victory, and PJ Haggerty scored 24 points for Kansas State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keita is averaging 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cougars. Dybantsa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.