BYU hosts Slaughter and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (17-16, 4-13 SEC) at BYU Cougars (23-11, 11-10 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (17-16, 4-13 SEC) at BYU Cougars (23-11, 11-10 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits BYU after Grace Slaughter scored 22 points in Missouri’s 67-57 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

BYU is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Missouri allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

BYU’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lara Rohkohl is averaging 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Slaughter is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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