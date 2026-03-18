BYU Cougars play Texas Longhorns in first round of NCAA Tournament

Texas Longhorns (19-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. BYU Cougars (23-11, 11-10 Big 12) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (19-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. BYU Cougars (23-11, 11-10 Big 12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 11-10, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Longhorns are 9-10 against SEC teams. Texas is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

BYU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Texas has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Aleksej Kostic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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