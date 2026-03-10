Butler meets Providence in Big East Tournament

Providence Friars (14-17, 7-13 Big East) vs. Butler Bulldogs (16-15, 7-13 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (14-17, 7-13 Big East) vs. Butler Bulldogs (16-15, 7-13 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Providence square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-13 against Big East teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 79.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Friars are 7-13 against Big East teams. Providence is sixth in the Big East with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 3.1.

Butler averages 79.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 84.1 Providence allows. Providence averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Butler gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Providence won 97-87 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Jaylin Sellers led Providence with 36 points, and Finley Bizjack led Butler with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is averaging 16.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Bizjack is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sellers is averaging 18.1 points for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

