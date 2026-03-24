Buljan’s 27 lead New Mexico over Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 84-69 in NIT quarterfinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan had 27 points and Jake Hall scored 24 in New Mexico’s 84-69 victory over…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan had 27 points and Jake Hall scored 24 in New Mexico’s 84-69 victory over Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on Tuesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

Buljan added 11 rebounds for the Lobos (26-10). Hall shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Luke Haupt finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Derek Simpson finished with 26 points and four assists for the Hawks (24-12). Saint Joseph’s also got 14 points from Dasear Haskins. Khaafiq Myers also had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Hall scored 17 points in the second half.

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