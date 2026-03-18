Buljan has 22 as New Mexico knocks off Sam Houston 107-83 in NIT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan had 22 points in New Mexico’s 107-83 victory over Sam Houston on Wednesday in…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan had 22 points in New Mexico’s 107-83 victory over Sam Houston on Wednesday in the NIT.

Buljan also added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Lobos (24-10). Uriah Tenette scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added six assists. Deyton Albury had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

CJ Beaumont led the Bearkats (22-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Kashie Natt and Jacob Walker each finished with 15 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 18:23 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Buljan led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 51-39 at the break. New Mexico extended its lead to 89-61 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Antonio Chol scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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