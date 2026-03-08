Brooklyn Meyer scores 26 points and South Dakota State women win yet another Summit League title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brooklyn Meyer had 26 points to go with nine rebounds and second-seeded South Dakota State…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brooklyn Meyer had 26 points to go with nine rebounds and second-seeded South Dakota State claimed another Summit League championship, defeating top-seed North Dakota State 64-51 on Sunday.

The Jackrabbits improved to 13-2 in Summit League title games and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time, all since 2009.

South Dakota State took the lead for good with a about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The Jackrabbits built a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter but a 3-pointer from Molly Lenz got the Bison within 48-44 with seven minutes remaining. However, North Dakota State made only two field goals the rest of the game.

Playing with the lead in the fourth quarter, the Jackrabbits made 14 of 16 free throws with eight of the makes coming in the final minute. SDSU made 21 of 29 free throws for the game, compared to just 5 of 9 for North Dakota State.

Avery Koenen led North Dakota State (28-4) with 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Lenz also scored 12 and Karrington Asp had 10 points off the bench.

Hadley Thul had 10 points for South Dakota State (27-6).

An 11-3 run over a six-minute stretch of the second quarter helped the Jackrabbits build a 27-18 lead. North Dakota State regrouped and Marisa Frost’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer got the Bison within 31-27 at halftime.

After the Bison took what would be their last lead at 36-34 midway through the third quarter, South Dakota State scored the next eight points for a 42-36 lead.

North Dakota State has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level but is a five-time Division II national champion.

Up next

NCAA Tournament decisions are due on Selection Sunday, March 15.

