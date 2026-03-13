Boyd scores career-high 38 as No. 23 Wisconsin rallies to beat No. 9 Illinois 91-88 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored a career-high 38 points, John Blackwell added 31 and No. 23 Wisconsin rallied from…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored a career-high 38 points, John Blackwell added 31 and No. 23 Wisconsin rallied from 15 down in the second half to beat No. 9 Illinois 91-88 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

It was tied at 80 in overtime when Boyd scored in the paint and Austin Rapp nailed a 3 to give Wisconsin a five-point lead with 2:33 remaining.

The Badgers were up by four with about a minute left when Boyd rebounded a missed 3 by Rapp. That led to two free throws for Blackwell, making it 87-81 with 46 seconds left.

Illinois got within 90-88 on David Mirkovic’s layup with six seconds remaining. Wisconsin’s Braeden Carrington then missed a free throw and hit the second to make it a three-point game before Illinois’ Keaton Wagler missed a long 3 at the buzzer.

The Badgers (24-9) advanced to the semifinals against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines, seeking their second straight Big Ten Tournament title, held off Ohio State 71-67.

Boyd surpassed his previous high of 36 points in a win against Providence on Nov. 27. Blackwell, coming off a career-best 34 a day earlier against Washington, became Wisconsin’s all-time leading scorer in Big Ten Tournament games with 144 points.

Wagler and Mirkovic each scored 19 for Illinois (24-8). Andrej Stojakovic had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Illinois appeared to be in good shape leading 60-45 midway through the second half, only to have Wisconsin charge back. The Badgers trailed 67-63 when Blackwell made a 3, Boyd hit two free throws and Rapp made two more to put them on top 70-67 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. Stojakovic then hit a tying 3 for Illinois.

It was tied at 76 when Stojakovic rebounded a missed 3 by Wisconsin’s Aleksas Bieliauskas and drove for a layup to put Illinois on top with just over a minute remaining.

Blackwell then hit two tying free throws. Wagler missed a hook for Illinois, and Blackwell missed a long 3 just before the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Up next

Wisconsin faces No. 3 Michigan in a semifinal on Saturday. Wisconsin handed Michigan its first loss when it beat the Wolverines 91-88 in Ann Arbor on Jan. 10. ___

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