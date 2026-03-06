Boise State takes on San Jose State in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (4-27, 2-18 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (23-8, 14-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (4-27, 2-18 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (23-8, 14-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and San Jose State square off in the MWC Tournament.

The Broncos have gone 14-6 against MWC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Boise State scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Spartans’ record in MWC games is 2-18. San Jose State gives up 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.1 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 56.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.3 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Boise State won 71-48 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Tatum Thompson led Boise State with 25 points, and Maya Anderson led San Jose State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Allie Cummins is averaging 8.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

