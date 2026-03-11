Boise State takes on San Jose State in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (8-23, 3-17 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (20-11, 12-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

San Jose State Spartans (8-23, 3-17 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (20-11, 12-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and San Jose State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Broncos are 12-8 against MWC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Boise State scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 3-17 in MWC play. San Jose State gives up 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Boise State allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Boise State won the last meeting 84-69 on Feb. 21. Drew Fielder scored 20 to help lead Boise State to the win, and Adrian Myers scored 23 points for San Jose State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Washington is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.2 points. Colby Garland is averaging 24.3 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.