Blunt’s 20 lead Mercyhurst over Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC Tournament 70-61

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt and Jake Lemelman had 20 points each in Mercyhurst’s 70-61 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday in the NEC Tournament.

Blunt had seven rebounds for the Lakers (16-16). Lemelman shot 7 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Qadir Martin shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Arthur Cox led the way for the Knights (11-21) with 15 points. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 12 points from Cyril Martynov. Joey Niesman finished with 12 points.

Mercyhurst led Fairleigh Dickinson at the half, 35-28, with Lemelman (10 points) the high scorer before the break. Blunt’s jump shot with 5:41 remaining in the second half gave Mercyhurst the lead for good at 59-57.

Mercyhurst will play Stonehill in a semifinal on Saturday.

