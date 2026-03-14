Belmont, which is losing longtime coach Casey Alexander, won’t participate in NIT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont, which is losing longtime coach Casey Alexander to Kansas State, won’t participate in the postseason…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont, which is losing longtime coach Casey Alexander to Kansas State, won’t participate in the postseason NIT, the university announced Saturday.

The Bruins won the regular-season Missouri Valley Conference title this season before losing to Drake in the conference tournament.

Alexander, who led the Bruins to 166 wins and four conference titles in seven seasons, on Friday agreed to a five-year deal with Kansas State that will pay him $3.3 million for the upcoming season.

“In light of recent developments, Belmont University men’s basketball has elected not to participate in the Postseason NIT,” Belmont said Saturday in a statement. “We appreciate the meaningful dialogue and consideration postseason tournament committees have extended Belmont throughout the year.”

The 53-year-old Alexander is 303-180 in 15 years as a head coach, including stops at Stetson and Lipscomb before Belmont. He won at least 20 games in each of his seven seasons with Belmont.

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