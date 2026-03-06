Belmont visits UIC following Coleman’s 32-point performance

Belmont Bruins (19-11, 15-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-16, 9-10 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces…

Belmont Bruins (19-11, 15-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-16, 9-10 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Belmont after Julia Coleman scored 32 points in UIC’s 78-76 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Flames have gone 8-7 in home games. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Magdalena Winter averaging 2.1.

The Bruins are 15-4 in MVC play. Belmont scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

UIC scores 65.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 66.3 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 5.7 more points per game (71.0) than UIC gives up (65.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Belmont won 71-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Hilary Fuller led Belmont with 19 points, and Jessica Carrothers led UIC with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Carrothers is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Quinn Eubank is averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Jailyn Banks is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

