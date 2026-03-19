Belmont names Duke assistant Evan Bradds as coach in a homecoming for the former star player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke assistant coach Evan Bradds was named Belmont’s coach on Thursday, providing a homecoming for the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke assistant coach Evan Bradds was named Belmont’s coach on Thursday, providing a homecoming for the program’s all-time Division I era scoring leader.

Bradds replaces Casey Alexander, who was hired as Kansas State’s coach on Friday. After losing Alexander, Belmont announced Saturday it would turn down an invitation to participate in the postseason NIT.

Bradds will continue to serve as Duke’s assistant through the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness.

“Becoming the next head coach at Belmont, a university and program that has played such a huge role in my life, is truly surreal,” Bradds said in a statement released by Belmont. “Belmont is a special place, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to return and lead our men’s basketball program.”

Belmont athletic director Scott Corley said in a statement Bradds holds a unique place in the basketball program’s history.

“Few student-athletes in the history of our university achieved more, and led more, than Evan,” Corley said. “In trading his playing jersey for a clipboard, Evan has established himself as a rising star in the coaching community; universally regarded as one of the brightest minds in the game today. His clear communication style and undeniable care for his players is well-documented. But above all else, Evan is a fierce competitor with an unwavering desire to win championships.”

Before his first season at Duke, Bradds served three seasons as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Utah Jazz. He served as coach of Utah’s summer league team in 2023. He previously worked for five seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Bradds was a two-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American. He led Belmont to four conference championships, three postseason NIT appearances and the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Bradds holds the Belmont NCAA Division I era career scoring record with 1,921 points. He was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

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