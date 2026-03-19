Baylor Bears take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-12, 7-12 Big Ten) vs. Baylor Bears (24-8, 13-6 Big 12) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-12, 7-12 Big Ten) vs. Baylor Bears (24-8, 13-6 Big 12)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Baylor plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Nebraska.

The Bears are 13-6 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Baylor is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 71.4 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten games is 7-12. Nebraska has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor scores 71.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 67.3 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska scores 19.2 more points per game (79.2) than Baylor gives up to opponents (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 20 points. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 51.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amiah Hargrove is averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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