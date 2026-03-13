Bates scores 27, Louisiana Tech takes down Missouri State 69-66 in Conference USA Tournament semis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — AJ Bates had 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 69-66 victory over Missouri State on Friday in…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — AJ Bates had 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 69-66 victory over Missouri State on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

Bates added six assists for the Bulldogs (20-13). DJ Dudley scored 10 points, going 5 of 9 from the field.

Michael Osei-Bonsu led the Bears (16-18) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Keith Palek III added 15 points and Melakih Cunningham finished with 13 points.

Louisiana Tech pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run gave them the lead at 41-36 with 14:03 left. Bates scored 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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