Barnstable has 16, Tulsa knocks off UNLV 77-66 in NIT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable had 16 points in Tulsa’s 77-66 win over UNLV on Sunday in the NIT.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable had 16 points in Tulsa’s 77-66 win over UNLV on Sunday in the NIT.

Tulsa (28-7) plays the winner between Wichita State and Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals.

Barnstable went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola scored 16 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Romad Dean shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn finished with 29 points for the Rebels (18-17). Tyrin Jones added 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks for UNLV. Issac Williamson also had 10 points.

Tulsa took the lead for good less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game and the score was 36-24 at halftime, with Popoola racking up nine points. Tulsa turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 63-47 lead with 6:58 left in the half. Barnstable scored 13 second-half points in the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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