Ball State plays Toledo in MAC Tournament

Toledo Rockets (16-14, 10-9 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (26-6, 17-2 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Ball…

Toledo Rockets (16-14, 10-9 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (26-6, 17-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Toledo in the MAC Tournament.

The Cardinals have gone 17-2 against MAC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Ball State averages 19.7 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Karsyn Norman with 4.8.

The Rockets are 10-9 against MAC opponents. Toledo is third in the MAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 5.0.

Ball State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Toledo averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Ball State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Ball State won 78-71 in the last matchup on March 7. Tessa Towers led Ball State with 22 points, and Patricia Anumgba led Toledo with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.3 points for the Rockets. Anumgba is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

