Avila scores 22 as Saint Louis beats George Washington 88-81 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Robbie Avila had 22 points in Saint Louis' 88-81 win over George Washington on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Robbie Avila had 22 points in Saint Louis’ 88-81 win over George Washington on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Avila shot 7 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Billikens (28-4). Trey Green shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. Kellen Thames shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Trey Autry finished with 19 points for the Revolutionaries (18-15). George Washington also got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Tyrone Marshall. Jean Aranguren finished with 11 points and six assists.

Green scored 10 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 48-34. Avila scored 15 points in the second half.

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