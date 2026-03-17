Auburn, South Alabama square off in NIT

South Alabama Jaguars (21-11, 11-8 Sun Belt) at Auburn Tigers (17-16, 8-12 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

South Alabama Jaguars (21-11, 11-8 Sun Belt) at Auburn Tigers (17-16, 8-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on South Alabama in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 8-12 against SEC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Auburn is eighth in the SEC scoring 82.7 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are 11-8 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Auburn’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 19.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 19.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Chaze Harris is shooting 53.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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