Auburn secures 91-85 victory over Seattle U in NIT

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton had 23 points in Auburn’s 91-85 win over Seattle U on Sunday in the…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton had 23 points in Auburn’s 91-85 win over Seattle U on Sunday in the NIT.

Auburn (19-16) plays Nevada in the quarterfinals.

Overton shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Tigers. Elyjah Freeman added 19 points and seven rebounds while shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Sebastian Williams-Adams shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Brayden Maldonado led the way for the Redhawks (21-14) with 25 points and five assists. Junseok Yeo added 13 points and six rebounds for Seattle U. John Christofilis also had 13 points.

Auburn went into the half leading Seattle U 42-31. Keyshawn Hall scored nine points in the half. Overton’s 16-point second half helped Auburn finish off the six-point victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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