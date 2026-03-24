Auburn and Nevada square off in NIT

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-12, 14-9 MWC) at Auburn Tigers (19-16, 8-12 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-12, 14-9 MWC) at Auburn Tigers (19-16, 8-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Nevada meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 8-12 against SEC opponents, with an 11-4 record in non-conference play. Auburn scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 14-9 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Auburn averages 82.8 points, 11.4 more per game than the 71.4 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 76.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 79.2 Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 18.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

Elijah Price is averaging 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolf Pack. Vaughn Weems is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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