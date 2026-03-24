Army squares off against La Salle in NIT

La Salle Explorers (19-13, 11-9 A-10) at Army Black Knights (25-7, 15-5 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

La Salle Explorers (19-13, 11-9 A-10) at Army Black Knights (25-7, 15-5 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army and La Salle meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Black Knights are 15-5 against Patriot opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Army is seventh in college basketball allowing 54.9 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Explorers are 11-9 in A-10 play. La Salle ranks eighth in the A-10 with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aryss Macktoon averaging 5.0.

Army averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 9.8 more points per game (64.7) than Army allows to opponents (54.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Kya Smith is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Explorers: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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