Army Black Knights take on the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot Tournament

Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 7-11 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (23-6, 14-4 Patriot) West Point, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 7-11 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (23-6, 14-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Lafayette meet in the Patriot Tournament.

The Black Knights are 14-4 against Patriot opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Army scores 65.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddison Krug averaging 2.2.

Army’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 59.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the 54.7 Army allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Army won 61-42 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Kya Smith led Army with 18 points, and Teresa Kiewiet led Lafayette with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Black Knights. Camryn Tade is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kiewiet is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Leopards. Haylie Adamski is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 61.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.