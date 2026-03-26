Arkansas State squares off against Purdue Fort Wayne in NIT matchup

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-13, 14-9 Horizon) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (25-9, 15-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 2…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-13, 14-9 Horizon) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (25-9, 15-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Purdue Fort Wayne meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Red Wolves have gone 15-5 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Arkansas State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 14-9 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 70.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 66.4 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crislyn Rose is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Red Wolves. Zyion Shannon is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alana Nelson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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