Arkansas State and Marshall meet in NIT

Marshall Thundering Herd (26-9, 13-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (27-9, 15-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

Marshall Thundering Herd (26-9, 13-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (27-9, 15-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State squares off against Marshall in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Red Wolves have gone 15-5 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 12-4 record in non-conference play. Arkansas State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 13-6 in Sun Belt play. Marshall averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Arkansas State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Marshall won the last matchup 62-54 on Feb. 14. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 19 points to help lead the Thundering Herd to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Blessing King is averaging 3.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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