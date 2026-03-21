Arkansas Razorbacks and High Point Panthers play in NCAA Tournament second round

High Point Panthers (31-4, 18-1 Big South) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 16-5 SEC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

High Point Panthers (31-4, 18-1 Big South) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 16-5 SEC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -11.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas plays High Point in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC games is 16-5, and their record is 11-3 in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 90.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 18-1 against Big South teams. High Point leads the Big South scoring 89.8 points per game while shooting 48.9%.

Arkansas averages 90.1 points, 19.5 more per game than the 70.6 High Point gives up. High Point averages 9.8 more points per game (89.8) than Arkansas allows (80.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 23.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Meleek Thomas is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Terry Anderson is averaging 16 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 93.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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