Arkansas plays in SEC Tournament against the Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (15-19, 7-14 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (24-8, 14-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-19, 7-14 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (24-8, 14-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arkansas faces Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks are 14-5 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Arkansas is 22-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rebels are 7-14 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Arkansas’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Arkansas won the last matchup 94-87 on Jan. 8. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 26 to help lead Arkansas to the victory, and Malik Dia scored 16 points for Ole Miss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is averaging 22.7 points and 6.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Billy Richmond III is averaging 16.5 points, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

AJ Storr is averaging 15.3 points for the Rebels. Dia is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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