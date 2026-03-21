Arizona and Utah State square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Utah State Aggies (29-6, 18-5 MWC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-2, 19-2 Big 12) San Diego; Sunday, 7:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Utah State Aggies (29-6, 18-5 MWC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona plays Utah State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 19-2 against Big 12 teams, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 5.8.

The Aggies are 18-5 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 81.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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