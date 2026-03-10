AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 3 Texas’ Madison Booker

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 18 of the season: Madison Booker, Texas…

Madison Booker, Texas

The junior wing led No. 3 Texas to its first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship. In the title game win over South Carolina, Booker had 18 points, going 8 of 15 from the field. She added four rebounds and two assists. She averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the tournament.

Runner-up

Jordan Harrison, No. 12 West Virginia. She led the Mountaineers to the Big 12 Tournament championship, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. Harrison had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in title game win over TCU. Harrison averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 steals and 3.3 assists in the tournament while hitting all 14 of her foul shots.

Honorable mention

Hannah Hidalgo, No. 22 Notre Dame; Tania Mair, No. 8 Duke; Kiki Rice, No. 2 UCLA; Sarah Strong, No. 1 UConn.

Keep an eye on

Fairfield junior guard Jillian Huerter averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 3-pointers and 2.3 rebounds to help the Stags win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the third consecutive year. She was named MVP of the tournament.

