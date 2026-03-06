Anderson leads Charlotte against UAB after 27-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (13-17, 7-10 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-18, 4-13 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte…

Charlotte 49ers (13-17, 7-10 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-18, 4-13 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits UAB after Princess Anderson scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 63-56 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Blazers are 7-8 on their home court. UAB is fifth in the AAC scoring 68.3 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The 49ers are 7-10 in AAC play. Charlotte has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UAB scores 68.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 66.0 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UAB allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Charlotte won the last matchup 71-60 on Jan. 3. Tanajah Hayes scored 23 points to help lead the 49ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Molly Moffitt is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Zoe Best is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 9.4 points. Anderson is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

