Alcorn State, South Alabama play in NIT

South Alabama Jaguars (16-18, 9-14 Sun Belt) at Alcorn State Braves (17-13, 14-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT…

South Alabama Jaguars (16-18, 9-14 Sun Belt) at Alcorn State Braves (17-13, 14-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays South Alabama in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves are 14-5 against SWAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Alcorn State has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 9-14 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 39.7% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Alcorn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Henderson is averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Braves. Nakia Cheatham is averaging 14.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Amyah Sutton is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Jaguars. Tamara Ortiz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.