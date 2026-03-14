Alabama State Lady Hornets take on the Southern Jaguars in SWAC Championship

Southern Jaguars (18-13, 14-6 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (17-14, 14-6 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Southern Jaguars (18-13, 14-6 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (17-14, 14-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Southern in the SWAC Championship.

The Lady Hornets are 14-6 against SWAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Alabama State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 14-6 against SWAC opponents. Southern is second in the SWAC giving up 59.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Alabama State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lady Hornets won 65-63 in the last matchup on March 3. C.Simpson led the Lady Hornets with 16 points, and Jaylia Reed led the Jaguars with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Amari Franklin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reed averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Olivia Delancy is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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