Alabama State Lady Hornets play in SWAC Tournament against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (15-15, 12-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14, 13-6 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 5:30…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (15-15, 12-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14, 13-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and UAPB square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Lady Hornets have gone 13-6 against SWAC opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Alabama State allows 66.3 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 12-8 against SWAC teams. UAPB is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Alabama State scores 60.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 68.2 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Alabama State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Alabama State won the last matchup 79-71 on Feb. 14. Taylor Smith scored 20 to help lead Alabama State to the victory, and Jasmine Davis scored 20 points for UAPB.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.Simpson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 8.8 points for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.9 points and two steals for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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