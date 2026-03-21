Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in second round

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-9, 13-6 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 9:45 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-9, 13-6 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama squares off against No. 20 Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-6 against SEC opponents, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Alabama leads the SEC with 91.7 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Red Raiders are 12-7 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Alabama is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 22 points and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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