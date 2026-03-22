Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-9, 13-6 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 9:45 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-9, 13-6 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama faces No. 20 Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide are 13-6 against SEC opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aiden Sherrell averaging 2.5.

The Red Raiders are 12-7 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 33.6 rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 10.8.

Alabama averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 22 points and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Toppin is shooting 54.7% and averaging 21.8 points for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 4.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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