Alabama and Rhode Island play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Rhode Island Rams (28-4, 19-2 A-10) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-10, 9-10 SEC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Rhode Island Rams (28-4, 19-2 A-10) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-10, 9-10 SEC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -9.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Rhode Island.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-10 against SEC teams, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 19-2 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks fourth in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Albina Syla averaging 3.1.

Alabama averages 70.1 points, 16.3 more per game than the 53.8 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jessica Timmons is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Syla is averaging 9.2 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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