Alabama A&M takes road win streak into matchup with BYU

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (22-10, 18-2 SWAC) at BYU Cougars (22-11, 11-10 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (22-10, 18-2 SWAC) at BYU Cougars (22-11, 11-10 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits BYU looking to extend its eight-game road winning streak.

BYU is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.3.

BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 62.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 64.2 BYU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

Kalia Walker is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Aniya Palmer is averaging 11.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 63.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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