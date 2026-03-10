AJ Dybantsa scores 40 as No. 10 seed BYU beats Kansas State 105-91 in the Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — AJ Dybantsa had 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and No. 10 seed BYU…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — AJ Dybantsa had 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and No. 10 seed BYU use a big second-half run to break open a close game with No. 15 seed Kansas State and roll to a 105-91 victory in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday night.

Robert Wright III added 14 points and six assists, and Kennard Davis Jr. had 15 points for the Cougars (22-10), who set a single-game tournament scoring record while advancing to play seventh-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night.

P.J. Haggerty matched Dybantsa into the second half and finished with 27 points for the Wildcats (12-20), who played their final game for interim coach Matthew Driscoll, who had taken control of the program after the firing of Jerome Tang last month.

Nate Johnson had 19 points for Kansas State. Khamari McGriff finished with 13.

The fact that BYU was playing at all Tuesday night was somewhat surprising.

Dybantsa could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this year. Wright has been a star in his own right. At one point early in the season, the Cougars were ranked seventh in the AP Top 25 and living up to the lofty expectations of their expensive lineup.

But things went sideways beginning with a four-game skid in January and February, and floor leader Richie Saunders was lost for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The Cougars lost three of their last four games, and tiebreakers put them at the No. 10 seed.

They jumped out to a quick lead Tuesday night, though, as Haggerty and Dybantsa began to duel. And while they led just 50-49 at the break, the Cougars went on a 17-2 run beginning with about 9 1/2 minutes to play that allowed them to pull away.

Up next

The Cougars march on to face West Virginia, which beat them 79-71 a couple of weeks ago.

Kansas State turns its focus toward hiring its next permanent coach.

