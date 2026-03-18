Air Force and Northern Colorado meet in NIT

Northern Colorado Bears (22-10, 13-6 Big Sky) at Air Force Falcons (16-18, 10-14 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (22-10, 13-6 Big Sky) at Air Force Falcons (16-18, 10-14 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Northern Colorado meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Falcons’ record in MWC play is 10-14, and their record is 6-4 against non-conference opponents. Air Force has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears’ record in Big Sky games is 13-6. Northern Colorado has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force scores 59.9 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 59.7 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 5.6 more points per game (68.5) than Air Force gives up (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Falcons. Emily Adams is averaging 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

Neenah George is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Tatum West is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.