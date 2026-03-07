Acuff leads No. 20 Arkansas against Missouri after 28-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas visits Missouri after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 28 points in Arkansas’ 105-85 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 15-2 in home games. Missouri ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Razorbacks are 12-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas scores 90.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Missouri’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Arkansas won the last matchup 94-86 on Feb. 21. Billy Richmond III scored 21 points to help lead the Razorbacks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. T.O. Barrett is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Acuff is scoring 22.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Richmond is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 91.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

