Abilene Christian plays UT Arlington, seeks 4th straight home win

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 8-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-17, 5-12 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts UT Arlington aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats are 9-4 on their home court. Abilene Christian gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 8-9 in WAC play. UT Arlington is the top team in the WAC allowing just 67.1 points per game while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Abilene Christian averages 70.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 67.1 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (49.5%).

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. Abilene Christian won the last matchup 67-63 on Feb. 13. Bradyn Hubbard scored 21 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rich Smith is averaging 9.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Hubbard is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Marcell McCreary is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mavericks. Casmir Chavis is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

