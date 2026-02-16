Xavier hosts Villanova following Milicevic’s 23-point game

Villanova Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 5-9 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 5-9 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Villanova after Jovan Milicevic scored 23 points in Xavier’s 96-88 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers are 11-4 on their home court. Xavier has a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 11-3 against conference opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 4.3.

Xavier averages 77.8 points, 8.7 more per game than the 69.1 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 77.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 78.5 Xavier allows to opponents.

The Musketeers and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Borovicanin is averaging 10.1 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Devin Askew is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

