Wooten leads Texas A&M-CC against McNeese after 32-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-20, 4-14 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (23-4, 17-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-20, 4-14 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (23-4, 17-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays McNeese after Chelsea Wooten scored 32 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 76-69 win against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cowgirls have gone 10-1 at home. McNeese scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Islanders are 4-14 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese averages 68.5 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 68.8 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.2 more points per game (58.0) than McNeese allows to opponents (51.8).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. McNeese won the last meeting 59-42 on Jan. 16. Arianna Patton scored 11 points points to help lead the Cowgirls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Howard is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Samora Watson is averaging 11.2 points for the Islanders. Wooten is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 14.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.