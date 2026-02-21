Williams scores 13 in Coppin State’s 71-65 OT victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Led by Hussain Williams' 13 points, the Coppin State Eagles defeated the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 71-65 in overtime.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hussain Williams had 13 points in Coppin State’s 71-65 overtime victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Williams added five rebounds for the Eagles (7-21, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Demariontay Hall scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Taj Thweatt had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Jaden Cooper led the way for the Hawks (8-20, 4-7) with 17 points. Zion Obanla added 14 points and six rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Maurice Vassel also had eight points and two blocks. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Hawks.

