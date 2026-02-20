Washington visits Maryland following Mills’ 39-point performance

Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Washington after Andre Mills scored 39 points in Maryland’s 78-74 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins are 6-6 in home games. Maryland is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 5-10 in conference play. Washington is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Maryland is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 76.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 78.2 Maryland allows.

The Terrapins and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Saunders is averaging 8.6 points for the Terrapins. David Coit is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Huskies. Hannes Steinbach is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

