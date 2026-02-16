Virginia Tech visits Reneau and Miami (FL)

Virginia Tech Hokies (17-9, 6-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 9-3 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (17-9, 6-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 9-3 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Virginia Tech after Malik Reneau scored 26 points in Miami (FL)’s 77-76 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Hurricanes are 13-2 on their home court. Miami (FL) is fourth in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 6.0.

The Hokies have gone 6-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 5-3 in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) scores 83.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 74.7 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Hokies face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Shelton Henderson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is averaging 14.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.