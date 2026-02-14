Villanova wins 80-69 over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Duke Brennan had 21 points in Villanova’s 80-69 win over Creighton on Saturday. Brennan added 12…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Duke Brennan had 21 points in Villanova’s 80-69 win over Creighton on Saturday.

Brennan added 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the floor to go with 11 rebounds. Devin Askew finished with 13 points.

Nik Graves led the Bluejays (13-13, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and five assists. Creighton also got 14 points from Josh Dix. Austin Swartz had 12 points.

Villanova took the lead for good with 15:48 to go in the first half. The score was 41-27 at halftime, with Perkins racking up 11 points. Villanova was outscored by Creighton in the second half by three points, with Brennan scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

