Valentine and the UMBC Retrievers visit conference foe UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell takes on UMBC in a matchup of America East teams. The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

UMBC Retrievers (19-8, 12-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-16, 8-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts UMBC in a matchup of America East teams.

The River Hawks are 9-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 34.0 boards. Austin Green paces the River Hawks with 8.0 rebounds.

The Retrievers have gone 12-2 against America East opponents. UMBC has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass-Lowell makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UMBC averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UMBC won the last matchup 79-56 on Jan. 24. DJ Armstrong scored 22 points to help lead the Retrievers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Montas is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the River Hawks. Xavier Spencer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Armstrong is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 12.9 points. Anthony Valentine is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Retrievers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

