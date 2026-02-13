UTEP takes on Delaware on 3-game skid

UTEP Miners (10-13, 2-10 CUSA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-12, 6-6 CUSA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (10-13, 2-10 CUSA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-12, 6-6 CUSA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Delaware.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-6 in home games. Delaware is eighth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Miners are 2-10 against CUSA opponents. UTEP leads the CUSA with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mary Moses Amaniyo averaging 3.6.

Delaware is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.9% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Miners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailah Correa is averaging 10.9 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ande’a Cherisier is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Portia Adams is averaging 10.3 points for the Miners. Moses Amaniyo is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Miners: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.